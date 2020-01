The Next Unknown is a supergroup of local musicians.

Watch as Caleb Enyart, Jim Goza, & Travis Smith join Jason & Jaclyn with more information on their debut gig. Plus, they perform an original song “Rabbit Hole.”

The Next Unknown

Saturday, January 18



8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville



With Special Guests Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo and The Red Lens

For additional information on this event and to purchase tickets, click here.