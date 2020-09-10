Good Day NWA: The NFL is Back!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories that are Hot Topics!

Many fans wondered if there would be an NFL season, but it’s finally gameday! Super bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. Officials are allowing fans at the game, but capping attendance at 22% of capacity. Fans will also be treated to a flyover from a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber . Coverage begins on KNWA at 6:00 p.m.

Nothing beats the love and support of your family. Take a look at this video of Serena Williams waving to her family as she competes at the U.S.Open. Serena’s husband Alexis and their daughter, also named Alexis, cheering her on from the stands Turns out moms are making history at the U.S. Open. For the first time 3 moms advanced to the Grand Slam Quarterfinals. That includes Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova.

This year’s Hall of Fame Toy Finalists have been announced, and the group ranges from simple toys to the highly innovative. Finalists include sidewalk chalk, Bingo, Jenga, Lite-Brite, My Little Pony, Sorry! and Yahtzee. Fans of these toys can vote on their favorite from September 10 to 16. The 3 top toy fan votes will join the top 3 submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee. The final 2020 inductees will be announced on November 5. Click here for more information.