When you hear "stars," do you think celebrities, or outer space? Our David Daniel is kicking things off with today's trending stories in Good Day NWA's Hot Topics.

A new trailer for the movie "Tenet" has been released. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The plot remains largely a mystery since there are few details in the trailer except a hint of a story involving espionage and time warping. The trailer does not include a release date. Warner Brothers originally set the date for July 17. But with the pandemic, plenty of film releases have been either delayed or released on digital platforms.