Good Day NWA: The Nutcracker Presented by The Conservatory & NWA Ballet Theatre

As the holiday season is here, perhaps you and your family enjoy those holiday classics, and one of those is certainly “The Nutcracker.”

Thalia Madewell & Ava Cobb stop by Good Day NWA with details on the upcoming show.

The Conservatory’s mission is to provide the highest quality of classical dance training, education and performance opportunities in a nurturing and wholesome environment.

You and your family can enjoy “The Nutcracker” Friday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday December 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will take place at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. This ballet will feature guest artists from NWA Ballet Theatre.

