September is Hunger Action Month and the NWA Food Bank is helping fight food insecurity in our community.

From donating to volunteering to giving, watch as Mike Williams joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

How to Get Involved with NWA Food Bank

Donate

Volunteer

Food Drive

Jewels of Giving Event

Friday, November 15

6:00 p.m.

John Q. Hammons

For more information on the NWA Food Bank, click here.