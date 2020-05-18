Good Day NWA: The Odds are Ever in Our Favor

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Fans of the ‘Hunger Games’ are excited about a new release this week.”The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ by best-selling author Suzanne Collins is a prequel to the Hunger Games series. The book takes place 64 years before the events of the original novel. The original “The Hunger Games” was on the New York Times Bestseller List for more than 260 weeks. ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is expected to hit shelves May 19th.

Turns out Jonah Hill is the most foul-mouthed actor of all time. That’s according to ‘Buzz Bingo’ that looked at swearing in 3,500 films. It found that Hill used 376 curse-words throughout his career just ahead of Leonardo DiCaprio who had 361. Other contenders were Samuel L. Jackson, Adam Sandler and Al Pacino. The study also found that Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” had the most swearing than any other movie with 715 expletives.

A man in Texas is keeping the spirit of the Olympics alive is doing gymnastics in an unconventional way to honor the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics. He balanced on a horse hitching rail while waving his hands as his family cheered. The video going viral online, getting over 38,000 shares and 10,000 likes on Facebook. The man says he is just happy to put a smile on people’s faces.

If listening to Disney theme songs takes you to a relaxing place, this next story is for you. Calm, the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation has added classic Disney songs to its playlist. The Disney Peaceful Piano Playlist included instrumentals from movies like Mulan and Cinderella & already has 2.5 million streams. While they can’t guarantee it will help you live happily ever after… if you’re stressed out, it sure couldn’t hurt.