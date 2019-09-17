Good Day NWA: The Perfect Tailgate Cocktail with Chef Case Dighero

If you’re looking for ways to take your tailgating up a notch, it’s Case to the rescue!

Check out this refreshing cocktail prepared by guest host, Case Dighero.

High South Paloma

  • Juice from 1 Grapefruit
  • Juice from 1 Lime
  • Juice from 1 Orange
  • 2 Oz. Bay Leaf, Ginger Simple Syrup
  • 4 Oz. J.R. Ewing Bourbon
  • Splash Tonic
  • Ice
  • Pink Sea Salt 

Technique

  1. Combine the grapefruit, lime, and orange juices.
  2. Stir in the simple syrup.
  3. Fill two collins glasses with ice and pour 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon in each. Divide the juice between the two glasses and stir using a cocktail stirrer.
  4. Top with tonic, pinch of pink salt – garnish with orange segment, fresh bay leaf before serving.

For more of Chef Case Dighero’s recipes, click here.

