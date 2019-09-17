Good Day NWA: The Perfect Tailgate Cocktail with Chef Case Dighero

If you’re looking for ways to take your tailgating up a notch, it’s Case to the rescue!

Check out this refreshing cocktail prepared by guest host, Case Dighero.

High South Paloma

Juice from 1 Grapefruit

Juice from 1 Lime

Juice from 1 Orange

2 Oz. Bay Leaf, Ginger Simple Syrup

4 Oz. J.R. Ewing Bourbon

Splash Tonic

Ice

Pink Sea Salt

Technique

Combine the grapefruit, lime, and orange juices. Stir in the simple syrup. Fill two collins glasses with ice and pour 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon in each. Divide the juice between the two glasses and stir using a cocktail stirrer. Top with tonic, pinch of pink salt – garnish with orange segment, fresh bay leaf before serving.

For more of Chef Case Dighero’s recipes, click here.