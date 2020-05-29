Good Day NWA: The Power of Compassion & Social Media

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in Hot Topics.

Get your tissues ready for this first story. It’s the power of compassion and social media at its best. The Instagram account “Humans of New York” has been sharing stories from quarantine. A woman shared the story about her father and how he was an artist but also a police officer in their town. The father died and his wish was to get his painting of Sting to the singer. Then, magic happens. Sting’s daughter Mickey responds to the post and says let’s connect to get this to my dad, and they did. Mickey and the woman have also teamed up to create a fundraiser where donations will benefit the National MS Society.

Get your sweet tooth ready. A classic candy is making a comeback! Do you remember Necco Wafers? It’s one of the oldest candy brands in existence. The Spangler Candy Company recently announcing the flavored discs are heading back to store shelves. Necco Wafers were created in 1847. You should start seeing sweet treats on shelves soon.

As social distancing restrictions continue to loosen across the US, experts are advising people to keep up with the practice, here are a few apps to help. “Zello” turns your smartphone into a walkie-talkie and works anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. The push-to-talk app lets you create groups that can include family, friends, or collaborators. “Nextdoor” is a great way to stay connected to your neighborhood. Many use it to buy and sell stuff kind of like a virtual garage sale. “Houseparty” makes connecting face-to-face effortless, alerting you when your friends are “in the house,” and ready to chat so you can jump right into the conversation. For more details on this app, check out our tech contributor Mike Wendland’s blog.

A new movie available on demand today focuses on two women in the music industry. Watch as our David Daniel has a look at “The High Note.”