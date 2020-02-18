Good Day NWA: The Razorbones Band Performs

We like promoting the high notes on Good Day NWA … or in the case of the trombones in this segment the notes of E or B flat!

Watch as the University of Arkansas’ Trombone Ensemble, Razorbones, performs.

Plus Cory Mixdorf, Associate Professor of Trombone, talks about an upcoming event where the public is invited to see the group inform.

Razorbones Concert

Tuesday, February 25

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall

Free Concert

For additional information about the event, click here.