Good Day NWA: “The Reliant” with Kevin Sorbo

Featuring a storyline that could be ripped from today’s headlines, “The Reliant” follows a family in America’s heartland who find themselves targeted by rioters and looters after an economic collapse. “The Reliant” is the winner of 7 first place awards at film festivals, including best feature film, best of the fest, best score, best actor, best producer, and more.

Watch as Actor Kevin Sorbo joins Good Day NWA on why this is important to bring to the forefront. “The Reliant” will come to more than 750 select movie theaters nationwide for a one-night Fathom event on thursday, october 24 at 7:00 p.m. Click here for locations in NWA and the River Valley and watch the trailer.