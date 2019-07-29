Good Day NWA: The September Issue of British Vogue Gets a Guest Editor

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Disney fans are mourning the loss of Russi Taylor. She was the voice of Minnie Mouse since the mid-1980’s, She was 75 years old. Disney announced she died Friday, July 26 in Glendale, California. Her cause of death was not released. Disney says she voiced Minnie Mouse for more than 3 decades in hundreds of projects that included TV, film and theme parks. The company says she wanted to work for Disney ever since she met its founder and namesake, Walt Disney, during a childhood trip to Disneyland. She married Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1977 until his death in 2009. They met in the mid-1980’s before getting married in 1991.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue and she is bringing a group of powerful women with her. The issue will include 15 top female change-makers on the cover, including the Prime Minister of New Zealand and actresses Jane Fonda & Selma Hayek. The publication will also feature an interview with former first lady Michelle Obama as well as Prince Harry’s interview with anthropologist Jane Goodall. Markel is the first person to be asked to guest-edit Vogue’s September issue, which is usually the most popular edition of the year.

The world of Fortnite has crowned a new champion. 16-year old American Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf won the Fortnite World Cup Solo Final Sunday in New York. Giersdorf managed to get by 99 other opponents by a wide margin, earning 59 points through 6 games. The runner up only scored 33 points. The cool thing about the win is not only the trophy, but it also makes Giersdorf $3 million richer.