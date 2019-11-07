Good Day NWA: The Smokehouse Players Present “Night, Mother”

The Smokehouse Players are presenting Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman’s play “Night Mother.” It is a bare-bones production with an intense examination of everyday life.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason chat with Terry Vaughan and Jules Taylor about the details of the play. Plus, find out when & where you can catch this production.

Showtime Info:

Night Mother Runs from November 14 – November 16

Show Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville

There’s Also a Pre Show Concert Each Night Starting at 6:45 p.m.

Admission = Free (Donations are Accepted at the Door)

Additional information for this production of “Night Mother” can be found by clicking here.

For more information about the Smokehouse Players, click here.