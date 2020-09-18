Good Day NWA: The Stars Return to Ridgemont High

Watch as Good Day NWA explores some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

It’s the reunion we didn’t know we needed. The stars were all aligned via Zoom for a hilarious reading of the cult classic “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Comedian Dane Cook served as moderator. The cast included Shia Labeouf, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to name a new. Social media every excited to see Brad and Jenn reunited on the computer screen together. Pitt read the role of the character Brad. Shia LeBouf read the role of Jeff Spicoli…Sean Penn’s iconic character. The table reading can be seen on Facebook and served as a fundraiser for Core & Reform.

The television industry will honor its top shows and performances of the year . Sunday night with the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards without an audience. The front runner “Watchmen” has 26 nominations overall. Eight series will vie for best drama including “The Morning Show” and “Succession” for acting honors Jennifer Aniston, Laura Linney and Sterling K. Brown are all up for a possible win. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is bidding for a second win as best comedy, but “the good place” which you can see right here on KNWA is also up for a nomination in that category.