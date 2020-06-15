Good Day NWA: The State of Home Ownership with Rock Mortgage

June is National Homeownership Month and COVID-19 has put many potential Arkansas homeowners’ dreams on hold along with the rest of the country. But is there any indication of optimism for the market? Here to go over the mid-year review of the state of the homeownership is Robert Brown, loan officer at Rock Mortgage.

What makes this year’s National Homeownership Month different from those of other years?

National Homeownership Month actually started as a week-long celebration in the 1920s created by local real estate associations and grew into a month-long celebration initiative created by HUD. Today, we celebrate by helping people realize the dream of responsible homeownership. This year is different though, because that dream has been put on hold for many Americans. However, it’s not all “gloom and doom.”

What is the current status of homeownership?

Record numbers of Americans entered into forbearance plans this year. That is when you delay or reduce your mortgage payment for an agreed upon amount of time, with one big payment due at the end to make up for the delayed payments. It’s a risky plan for some, but gives others the breathing room they may need in the short term. We’ve also seen record numbers of people refinancing their mortgages, prompted by falling interest rates – 3.65 percent in March to 3.48 percent in April. Social distancing has made refinancing more challenging, so this is a big accomplishment. There are many digital tools we’ve been using to help folks take advantage of these low rates.

If you are a first-time homebuyer or in the market for a new home, what does the market look like?

If you are in a financial position that enables you to buy a home right now, it’s a great time to buy. For a couple of months now, existing listings have been sitting on the market as showings slowed due to social distancing. Realtors, lenders and the rest of the industry have done a great job pivoting much of the process to virtual and digital, but there are still home sellers out there that have been waiting for months on offers. They may be very eager to sell, offering opportunities for great deals. You will also take advantage of historically low rates.

One concern I have is about inventory. Our active listing count in Arkansas year over year was down 24 percent in April. That means that fewer homes hit the market in April 2020 than in April 2019. Also of note, our pending sales count in Arkansas increased in April to 40 percent. That indicates to me that buyers delayed closing in April due to the shock of shelter at home orders, tying up more of the inventory. If you can find the right house for you and your family, you would be in a position now to get a great deal and a great financing rate.



Many people have been sitting at home with their families, finishing out the school year and working from home. Do you expect this to affect where and in what type of house they wish to live?

Larger housing needs have become evident for many families staying at home. Nationwide, condo sales are down 32 percent over last year, whereas single-family home sales are down 16 percent. In Arkansas, 97 percent of home sales were single-family residences and only three percent were condos. We’ve never had a huge market for, or inventory of condos, but I think that we can all relate with this statistic. If not yourself, I’m sure you’ve had a friend complain about the lack of personal space they have while we all stay at home. Since we have so much space in Arkansas, it is easy to keep your job in a city and find a nice single-family home a short commute away. Many of these homes, even if you are living in a city, may qualify for USDA rural loans and it may be something to look into if your family is in need of more space.

Do you expect consumer confidence to return anytime soon?

The National Association of Homebuilders reported a 7-point uptick in confidence in May after hitting an 8-year low in April. We are starting to see the economy open backup and financial pictures improve. At the beginning of the year, we were talking a lot about the buying power of millennials, who are at a stage in their lives when it makes sense for them to settle down and purchase a home. In fact, first time homebuyers accounted for 36 percent of sales in April compared to 34 percent in March and 32 percent a year earlier. Many of these folks were already geared up to purchase a home, and if their jobs have remained stable, are taking advantage of these low rates. As we see more and more confidence return, we will see the numbers improve.

For existing homeowners or those that, as the dust has settled, have a clearer picture of their finances and are ready to buy during National Homeownership Month, where do you suggest they start?



You can always contact our team here at Rock Mortgage to talk about your options as a homeowner or as a potential homeowner. We are here for you and remain committed to supporting the community during this trying time. Whether you are interested in learning about forbearance, refinancing, or maybe you want to find a home for you and your family, we can help you know all your options and where you need to start. I encourage you to visit our website ​www.rockmortgagelending.com​ or call us at 479-321-3355 with any questions.