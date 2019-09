There’s an upcoming event where you can step up and walk it out for a great cause.

Liam Meza, Cindy Meza & Lindsay Dover join Good Day NWA to talk about the annual “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk.”

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

Saturday, October 5

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Arvest Ballpark

Tickets: $25 (Ages 13 And Up)

$15 (Ages 2-12)

For more information about The Down Syndrome of NWA, click here. To register for the walk, click here.