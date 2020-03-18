Good Day NWA: The Traditional Bouquet Gets a Makeover

​

A florist right here in the Natural State is putting quite the spin on traditional bouquet. That’s our top story in today’s Hot Topics.

The owners of “Blossom Events & Florist” say they’re not your typical flower shop. They’re coupon-cutters and were already stocked up on toilet tissue when stores started selling out. So, they created the special edition tissue-paper bouquet and posted a photo of it online. That picture solicited hundreds of comments and calls from across the nation.

A lot of folks are working from home as a precaution. That includes “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie. She is modeling the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us. Guthrie is anchoring “Today” from a remote studio in her home after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose.

Here’s some sports news. NFL superstar Tom Brady says goodbye to the New England Patriots. The 42-year old quarterback announced he will not return to the team. Brady announced his departure on social media, thanking fans, supporters, and the entire Patriots organization writing “I appreciate everything we achieved” and “Grateful for our incredible team accomplishments.” Brady, who has only been a Patriot, won 6 super bowls and 3 MVP titles since entering the league 20 seasons ago.

If you’re missing movie nights with friends during social distancing, Google Chrome and Netflix have a solution. It’s called “Netflix Party.” The Chrome extension allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations. All you have to do is download the extension, start watching a Netflix show, and then click on the “NP” icon on the toolbar. It will give you a web address to send to anyone you want to. Though, they need to also have the extension installed. Then chat the night away like you normally would. You can even pause and re-start the video whenever you need.