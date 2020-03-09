Good Day NWA: The Trashcan Bandits Perform

The Trashcan Bandits are a four piece Fayetteville-based band that have been wowing audiences throughout the Midwest with their fiery melting pot of blues, jazz, folk and rock.

Watch as The Trashcan Bandits perform an original song, “Queen of Hearts.”

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

Saturday, March 14

8:00 p.m.

The Rev Room

Little Rock

$5 Over 21

$10 Under 21, Must be 18

The Trashcan Bandits – St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, March 17

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mickey Finns Irish Pub

Fayetteville

Follow The Trashcan Bandits on social media clicking here.