Good Day NWA: The Trashcan Bandits Perform

The Trashcan Bandits are a four piece Fayetteville-based band that have been wowing audiences throughout the Midwest with their fiery melting pot of blues, jazz, folk and rock.

Watch as The Trashcan Bandits perform an original song, “Queen of Hearts.”

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

  • Saturday, March 14
  • 8:00 p.m.
  • The Rev Room
  • Little Rock
  • $5 Over 21
  • $10 Under 21, Must be 18

The Trashcan Bandits – St. Patrick’s Day

  • Tuesday, March 17
  • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Mickey Finns Irish Pub
  • Fayetteville

