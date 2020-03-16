Good Day NWA: The Value of Handwashing Explained

The impact of washing your hands to get rid of germs is going viral. That’s our top story in Hot Topics.

Pre-K teacher Amanda Lorenzo posted a video to show her students how valuable handwashing is. Watch as Good Day NWA attempts to duplicate the experiement.

The Value of Handwashing

A plate with the “virus” (pepper and water)

Another plate with soap

Dip your finger in the virus water.

The virus or pepper flakes don’t move.

But you see we do have some pepper flakes on our finger.

Dip your finger in the soap.

And now dip it back in the virus.

See what happens!

Try this at home with your kids and see what their reaction is.

