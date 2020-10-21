Good Day NWA: The What Co. Presents “Blue Marble (or the Owen Play)”

There’s a new play coming to an outdoor location near you. The New York City based performance group The What Co. is excited reach a wider audience with a play created as a result reconnecting after being separated through the pandemic.

Watch as Bailey Lee, Chris Holtkamp, and Fayetteville-native Coleman Ray Clark join Good Day NWA with the multiple ways you can participate in their performance of “Blue Marble (or the Owen Play).”

Blue Marble (or the Owen Play)

612 W. Center St., Fayetteville

October 25 & 27 at 8:00 p.m.

October 28 & 29 at 9:00 p.m.

In-Person & Livestream Tickets

(Possible Extension Dates TBA)

Visit The What Co. for tickets and information.