Post traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD affects a person’s mental health after they experience or witness a traumatic event. For veterans PTSD can stem from combat, training or military sexual trauma.

Watch Good Day NWA learns more about the Wounded Warrior Project from Mike Richardson with WWP & Samantha Hargrove, a Warrior and US Air Force Veteran.

