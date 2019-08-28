Good Day NWA: TheatreSquared Presents “10,000 Balconies”

A special workshop production loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is set to debut at TheatreSquared.

Ali Andre Ali and Anton Obeid join Good Day NWA with details on “10,000 Balconies.”

10,000 Balconies

Friday, August 30 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at 2:30 p.m.* & 8p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at 2:30 p.m.* & 7 p.m.*

Community Workshop Friday & Saturday at 6:30 p.m., & Sunday At 12:30 p.m.

* Performances on 8/31 and 9/1 will include the opportunity to take part in a post-show conversation facilitated by Andrea Assaf, a writer, performer, director and cultural organizer who is founding artistic and executive director of Art2Action Inc. To learn more about Art2Action, click here.

For more information about TheatreSquared’s “10,000 Balconies,” click here.