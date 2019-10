Good fences make good neighbors… Right? That question sets the stage for a new show at TheatreSquared.

Watch as “Native Gardens” cast members Marisa Castillo & Bill Rogers join Good Day NWA with details on this unique show.

Native Gardens

Now – November 10

TheatreSquared – Fayetteville

Showtimes: Monday – Friday: 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.



