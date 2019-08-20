Good Day NWA: TheatreSquared Presents: “Shakespeare in Love”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What happens when famed poet William Shakespeare gets writers block? You can find out as TheatreSquared presents a new show, putting a spin on the Academy Award winning film.

Stephanie Bignault & Broderick Clavery visit with Jason & Jaclyn about when you can see “Shakespeare in Love,” what characters they play, and what they think about the new TheatreSquared performance space.

Shakespeare in Love

  • Now- September 15
  • TheatreSquared
  • Showtimes Vary

Additional details about the play and ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss