The fight of the century is happening at TheatreSquared. Their new show is inspired by real life events.

Watch as Shon Middlebrooks & Vincent Teninty join Jaclyn & Jason with what audiences can expect from “The Royale.”

“The Royale”

Now – Feb. 16

TheatreSquared

Showtimes:

Weekday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m.

For ticket and information, click here.