Good Day NWA: There’s Love in the Air for Tiffany Haddish

It’s a family affair for #HotTopics as Jaclyn’s sister, Loreal, and cousin, Karman, Zoom in to talk about a few trending stories.

First up…Disney announces a change of plans for a 2020 blockbuster. The company says the live action remake of the animated hit “Mulan” will debut on its Disney+ streaming service, instead of movie theaters. “Mulan” was originally set to debut back in March, but was delayed when the coronavirus closed movie theaters. The film will premiere on Disney+ September 4. Here’s the kicker, there is an extra cost of about $30 on top of the monthly subscription fee.



Drake has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

That’s thanks to some help from DJ Khaled. The singles “Popstar” and “Greece” mark Drake’s 39th and 40th entries in the top 10. That means he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38. The Drake/Khaled collabs are also behind more than 50-million streams.



Love is in the air and we love to see it. The internet is buzzing about a new romance between Tiffany Haddish and Common. Tiffany revealed the relationship on Steve-O’s podcast

and said the pair met on the set of the film “The Kitchen.”

