Good Day NWA: Thought Form Collective Performs

We have the perfect way to launch you into Labor Day Weekend.

Watch as local band Thought Form Collective joins Good Day NWA. Listen as they perform the song, “Interruption #1” composed by band member Drew Morris.

You can see Thought Form Collective and even play instruments with them at Northwest Arkansas Land Trust’s event “Immerse: Wilson Springs.”

Immerse: Wilson Springs

  • Saturday, September 7
  • 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Wilson Springs Preserve
  • Free Family Event
  • Arts Activities, Music, Guided Hikes, Demonstrations

For more information on the event, click here. For more information about Thought Form Collective, click here.

