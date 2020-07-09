Good Day NWA: Tiffany Haddish Chops Her Hair

Watch as we take a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics!

Country superstar Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25th at over 300 locations across the United States. The concert will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins. Each ticket will admit 1 car, truck or s-u-v and up to 6 family members or friends. Tickets are $115 and go on sale July 14. The 112 Drive-In will host this event.

Actress Tiffany Haddish sporting a new look in a 25-minute video, she took scissors and cut her extensions, then shaved the rest of her hair. A friend helped with a pair of clippers. She wrote in the caption she wanted to see her scalp. She says she also wanted to take a break from spending so much time on her hair. In a follow-up video, she said she’s been talking about doing this for years.

After being closed for nearly four months, Walt Disney World Theme Parks in Orlando are preparing for a phased reopening. The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will open July 11 with a significant restriction on capacity. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow, re-opening on July 15. In addition to limits on attendance, new procedures will be in place for park entry, attractions, dining, retail and transportation. The parades are canceled for the time being, and kids won’t be able to hug their favorite costumed characters. But, Disney is promising a lot of surprises to make up for the loss of some of the more traditional activities due to Covid-19.