Good Day NWA: “Tiger King” Reigns Supreme

Watch as we to take a look at a few trending stories in Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

You’ve probably seen a lot “Tiger King” memes on social media. Everyone is talking about the the Netflix true-crime docu-series exploring the world of big cat owners. The show centers around Joe Exotic, proprietor of an Oklahoma roadside zoo. ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ is giving it a 97% critics rating and a 96% audience score. According to Netflix’s own daily rankings, “Tiger King” is the top most-watched title in the US for March 29 on the service.

The organizations behind the Emmys and Golden Globes are changing their rules due to the Coronavirus Outbreak. Many TV productions are on hold. So, the Television Academy is extending its Emmys eligibility date for “hanging episodes.” It’s also revising the voting calendar and suspending some events. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is relaxing the screening requirements for the Golden Globes. Screening rooms and theaters are closed in Los Angeles. So, the association says applicants can submit links or DVD copies of films.

Healthcare workers are pulling long hours, so take a moment to say thanks — it is National Doctors Day! The observance has been around since 1933 but this year it is especially poignant. Although, doctors are critical every day and every year. They help keep us well and cure diseases. You can let your personal doctor know how much you appreciate their service by posting to social media, sending a card, or even surprising a hospital’s staff with goodies.