Good Day NWA: Tim Tebow Throws a Jump Pass into Marital Bliss

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Wedding bells are ringing for a former QB and Miss Universe. Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony In front guests at a resort in the bride’s home country of South Africa. The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows, mixing traditional lines with personal messages. Tebow & Nel-Peters got engaged last year. She was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.

The field is set for Super Bowl 54 as the Kansas City & the San Francisco 49ers will face off. Meal delivery service Blue Apron wants to help out with your party. The Game Day Party Eats Box is on sale and includes a “party playbook” with chef tips on how to prepare and sequence 5 dishes. The menu serves 6 to 8, and includes deviled eggs, cajun shrimp lettuce cups, and barbecue chicken sandwiches. But you better hurry. It’s on sale through Wednesday, January 22 for delivery by January 31.

The US Postal Service is giving us a sneak peak at the new “Celebrate!” forever stamp. The stamp will be available next month and is perfect for birthdays, a new job, or a retirement. You can order the stamps at the postal store, online, or at any post office.

Tuesday, January 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day. A wildlife rehabilitator with the Western North Carolina Nature Center created the day. There are more than 200 species of squirrels. They fall within three types: ground, tree, and flying squirrels.