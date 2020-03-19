This is a stressful time for many as the number of the Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the nation. However, there are things you can do to help with that anxiety so you don’t make the panic larger than the pandemic.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Co-Founder of H.E.R.O.E.S. of NWA, Mary Schulz joins Good Day NWA to offer tips to help you cope during the pandemic.

Ways to access mental health:



If you already have an established mental health provider and or you are looking for one Telehealth has quickly become the best way to access mental health.

Several providers are now ONLY using telahealth at this point.



While under self quarantine what are ways to reduce anxiety and depression?

Utilize Telehealth for mental healthcare

Do not isolate yourself. Stay in communication with your family and friends. Utilize the technology we have and FaceTime/text your family and friends.

Unplug! To much information can aggravate stress

Don’t let your fear and anxiety become the pandemic

For more information on H.E.R.O.E.S. of NWA, click here.