Good Day NWA: Tips for Home Owners with Rock Mortage

During this truly unprecedented time of a global pandemic, many have lost their jobs and income. The last thing you should be worried about is losing your house, too. If you have a mortgage, you may be crunching the numbers to see how long you can make your mortgage payments. There are many resources and tips for homeowners during the COVID-19 crisis. Here to discuss homeowners’ options is Robert Brown, loan officer at Rock Mortgage.



If someone is experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus, what steps should they take regarding their mortgage?

First, I want to thank all of the first responders who are risking their lives every day to help us all. And, I want to send our support and thoughts to all of those who have lost their jobs and more as a result of COVID-19. Our entire Rock Mortgage family is thinking about you and we remain dedicated to supporting you through these difficult times. We’ve identified some steps for homeowners to take if they are worried about being able to make their mortgage payments. The federal government has extended certain protections to homeowners. The first step is to come up with a budget and figuring out your runway. How long can you continue to make your mortgage payments? If you think you will not be able to make a payment, contact your mortgage servicer as soon as possible to let them know. While Rock Mortgage does not service these loans, we can certainly point you in the right direction. The telephone number and mailing address of your mortgage servicer should be listed on your monthly mortgage statement. 1500 Rebsamen Park Road, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202​ ​ | ​thomathoma.com​ | ​P ​501.664.5672 ​F ​501.664.5650

What if someone cannot make their mortgage payments? What are the consequences?

Thankfully, per the CARES Act stimulus package made law on March 27th, borrowers impacted by COVID-19 can receive up to a six-month forbearance plan, if qualified. You won’t incur late fees. You won’t have delinquencies reported to the credit bureaus. Foreclosure and other legal proceedings will be suspended.

What exactly is forbearance?

With a disaster forbearance, your payments are reduced or suspended, no late charges are assessed, and your credit reporting stops during the forbearance period. It is used to help those experiencing short-term financial hardship. A standard forbearance plan typically allows you to pay a reduced payment or even no payment at all while you work to resolve your hardship. After that period is over, you will need to catch up on those payments that were suspended or reduced. Once you are caught up, you will continue to make the originally scheduled payments.

After the forbearance period, you may be looking at a sizable amount of money to pay back. Are there repayment options?

After forbearance, a step you would take is Reinstatement. That is when you pay the total outstanding late payments in one lump sum to bring the account current. If you cannot pay one lump sum, you can do a Repayment Plan, which is when you pay back past-due payments with your regular payment over an extended period.

What if you may be able to make a portion of your mortgage payment, and aren’t experiencing total income loss?

Refinancing may be a good option for you. When you refinance, you originate a new loan with more favorable terms. You can also modify your mortgage to make it more affordable or manageable after a temporary trial period. This is for more permanent hardships and not temporary.



The situation is nuanced, complicated and ever-changing. If a homeowner is experiencing financial hardship, where do you suggest they turn right now for assistance?

Contact your mortgage servicer first. It is very important you contact them and see what assistance you qualify for. Homeowners should consider all their options.The telephone number and mailing address of your mortgage servicer should be listed on your monthly mortgage statement. Our team at Rock Mortgage is also here for you.



● Visit www.rockmortgagelending.com ● 479.321.3355 ● Facebook ● Instagram & Twitter @RockMortgage