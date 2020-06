Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 22 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has announced a grassroots campaign to help spread awareness about the importance of face coverings to reduce the spread of Covid-19. It's easy to participate. What they ask is that you take a photo of yourself in your mask, post it to social media, and use the hashtag #MaskUpArkansas. In addition to a photo, you could also film a short video of yourself in your mask offering encouragement to friends and family to mask up.