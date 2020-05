With COVID-19 concerns, people are continuing to stock up on household paper essentials like toilet paper, paper towels and wipes. With everyone staying in, as you can imagine home bathroom use has become more frequent meaning plumbing problems are occurring more often.

Good Day NWA is joined virtually by Roger Wakefield to discuss why plumbing emergencies have been more prevalent.

To learn more about the flushable products from Cottonelle, click here.