Compassion House is a resource in our community for young expectant mothers and parenting teens. You can help support the organization in a yummy way through an upcoming event!

Watch as Rachel Cox from Compassion House joins Good Day NWA to talk about their “Tour de Tacos.”

Tour de Tacos

Saturday, September 12

50 mile, 7:00 a.m. start

30 mile, 8:30 a.m. start

7 mile, 10:00 a.m. start

Taco stops along the way

Click here for more information and to register.