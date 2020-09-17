Good Day NWA: Trailer Teases Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”

It’s time for…Hot topics

Will Smith is about to turn AirBnB upside down. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home… well, here’s your chance. The mansion is being listed on AirBnB. Will Smith posted about it on Instagram. The familiar home is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home. Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and philly cheese steaks served on silver platters. Starting September 29, Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents. It marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series.

Celebrities are joining forces to get you to rock the vote this November. Samuel L. Jackson. You know him, you love him. He’s doing his part to make sure you are not only registered but making sure your voting status is up to date as well has having a voting plan in action. The actor is even throwing in an incentive… If 2,500 people click a voting action on his website HeadCount.org. He will teach you have to swear in 15 different languages.

Finally, Disney+ released a trailer for Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” Of Course, Baby Yoda is expected to make his return for the new season.