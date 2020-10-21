Good Day NWA: Trick or Treat at Reese’s New Robotic Door

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some Hot Topics!

We’re a little over a week out from Halloween, and many families are wondering what do to about trick-or treating. Reese’s is hoping to bring safe trick-or-treating to neighborhood doorsteps. The company is sending out a remote-controlled robotic door to roll through neighborhoods and dispense King-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The door works using a remote control from 5-thousand feet away. A built-in Bluetooth speaker activates once kids say “trick or treat,” prompting a King-size ReesesS Candy Bar to appear in the mail slot. If you want the robotic door to come to your neighborhood, you have to go to the Reese’s Instagram page and leave a comment with the location use #ReesesDoor.

Here’s something we haven’t talked about in awhile….movies showing in theaters. Liam Neeson’s latest thriller “Honest Thief” grabbed the number one spot over in the Box Office over the weekend. The film, stars Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but was double crossed by two FBI agents. In the number two spot, was comedy “The War With Grandpa,” starring Robert De Niro. Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” came in third. And two re-releases from Disney, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus,” rounded out the top five.

And speaking of “Hocus Pocus,” according to Bette Midler’s Instagram, there could be some magical news on the way. In her post she says “will we, won’t we, did we? All these answers on 10/30.” You can join in the the virtual Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover happening Friday, October 30. Tickets for the event are $10 and will benefit the New York Restoration Project, which is a non-profit nature conservancy stewarding parks, community gardens, and open space throughout the city.