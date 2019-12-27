Good Day NWA: Trike Theatre Announces Spring Classes & Camps

Trike Theatre is Northwest Arkansas’ professional theatre for youth. If you are looking for classes that will expand your child’s talent as well as build character, look no further.

Watch as Trike Theatre’s Head Of Academy, Chris Tennison, joins Jason and guest go-host Betsy Jilka to chat about Trike’s upcoming classes, camps, & performances.

Trike Theatre’s Spring 2020 Sessions

Starting the Week of January 13

Multiple Locations Throughout Northwest Arkansas

Classes for PreK4 – 12th Grade

For more information about Trike Theatre and to discover if their classes are a good fit for your child, click here.