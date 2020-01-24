Good Day NWA: Trike Theatre Presents “A Year with Frog & Toad”

Trike Theatre invites you to watch as characters hop from page to stage in their production of “A Year with Frog & Toad.” The show is being presented at Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville.

Watch as cast members Tony Romero and Bryce Kemph stop by Good Day NWA for a short performance from the show. Plus, Trike Theatre’s Allison Crum has all the information you’ll need to know before heading to the theatre.

A Year with Frog & Toad

Public Performance Dates: January 25, February 1 & 8



Studio Theater at Nadine Baum Studios

Fayetteville

For tickets and information, click here.