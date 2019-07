Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers.

Watch as we’re joined by Trike Theatre’s cast of “Mary Poppins Jr.” with details on when and where you can see the show.

The show runs Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30. You can purchase tickets and see showtimes here.