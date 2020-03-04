Good Day NWA: Trike Theatre Presents “Sideways Stories from Wayside School”

Trike Theatre invites you inside a 30-story school where all sorts of funny things happen in their production of “Sideways Stories from Wayside School.” The show opens soon at Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios.

Watch as the show’s director, Chris Tennison, and the actor playing Myron, Jake Lewis, stop by Good Day NWA with the reasons why audiences will love this show!

Sideways Stories from Wayside School



Public Performance Dates:

March 7, 14, & 21

Nadine Baum Studios

Fayetteville

Tickets and information about the show can be found HERE. Plus, additional information about Trike Theatre’s Laughter & Libations fundraiser can be found HERE.