A childhood favorite is coming to life with the help of Trike Theatre.

Watch as Kassie Misiewicz, Jacob Christiansen, and Justin Mackey join Good Day NWA with details on the classic story with a twist.

Trike Theatre will present Three Billy Goats Gruff Saturday, October 19 & Saturday, October 26. Showtimes are 3:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. at Trike located in Bentonville.

Tickets to the show are $6 and can be purchased here.