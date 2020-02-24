Good Day NWA: Trike Theatre’s Laughter & Libations 2020

Trike Theatre’s annual fundraiser, Laughter and Libations, is almost here.

Watch as Executive Director Paul Savas and Chef Rob Nelson join Good Day NWA with details on the work Trike Theatre provides in the community and how you can get involved with the event.

Laughter and Libations will take place Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Record in downtown Bentonville.

The event will feature Good Day NWA’s very own Jason Suel who is serving as host alongside comedian Raj Suresh. There will be food from Chef Rob Nelson. The event has a Mardi Gras theme.

For tickets to Laughter and Libations click here.