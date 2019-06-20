Good Day NWA: Trillium Salon Art Block Party

The Summer Solstice is upon us and there’s only one way to celebrate: Grab your family and friends for the Trillium Salon Art Block Party.

Watch as we get the details from Katy Henriksen , Classical Music & Arts Producer from KUAF Radio and Carl Larson, Violist and Outreach Coordinator for the Artosphere Festival Orchestra.

The Trillium Salon Art Block Party is Friday, June 21 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on E. 7th Street in Fayetteville, There will be food vendors, art installations, kids activities and more.