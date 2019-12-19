Good Day NWA: Trillium Salon Series

The Trillium Salon Series provides live classical music outside the concert hall in intimate settings
Watch as Katy Henriksen joins Good Day NWA with details of a couple of upcoming events. Plus, cellist Matt Magerkurth performs an original composition entitled, “Glass Stains.”
Upcoming Trillium Salon Series Events
Solstice Spectacular
- Saturday, December 21
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Mount Sequoyah Center
- Fayetteville
New Year’s Day Potluck Celebration
- Tuesday, January 1
- 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Mount Sequoyah Center
- Fayetteville
For more information about the Trillium Salon Series, click here.