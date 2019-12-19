Breaking News
Majority of House votes to impeach President Donald J. Trump

Good Day NWA: Trillium Salon Series

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Trillium Salon Series provides live classical music outside the concert hall in intimate settings

Watch as Katy Henriksen joins Good Day NWA with details of a couple of upcoming events. Plus, cellist Matt Magerkurth performs an original composition entitled, “Glass Stains.”

Upcoming Trillium Salon Series Events

Solstice Spectacular

  • Saturday, December 21
  • 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Mount Sequoyah Center
  • Fayetteville

New Year’s Day Potluck Celebration

  • Tuesday, January 1
  • 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Mount Sequoyah Center
  • Fayetteville

For more information about the Trillium Salon Series, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss