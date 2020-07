Watch as we take a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Five days after going missing, the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has been found. Investigators say they found no signs of foul play and her death does not appear to be a suicide. Authorities have been searching for the 33 year old since Wednesday, July 8. She went to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son who was later found on the boat by himself, wearing a life jacket. Another life jacket was found on the boat. "Glee" cast members were seen gathered at the lake holding hands.