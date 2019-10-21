Good Day NWA: True Lit Festival

It’s a festival celebrating all things literary.

The True Lit Festival is entering its 7th year. Watch as Willow Fitzgibbon, joins Good Day NWA with details.

The Fayetteville Public Library is the place to be all week long for a variety of workshops, classes, opportunities for writers to meet literary agents, guest speakers and more.

Featured speakers include Gene Luen Yang and Jarrett Krosoczka. The festival will take place now through Sunday, October 27. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet distinguished authors and enjoy great literature.

