Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, November 21

Power 105.7 is proud to bring you the 17th Annual Canned Food Campout at the Walmart on Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville November 21 - 23. The food drive will begin at 7:00 am on Thursday, November 21 and will run through Saturday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. 5 of the Cumulus Broadcasting radio stations will be camping out and broadcasting live while filling a Mayflower truck with food items just before the holidays for the non-profit, Lifesource. For more information, click here.