Closings
Arkansas Arts Academy

Good Day NWA: Turpentine Creek Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular

Good Day NWA
Posted: / Updated:

You don’t have to be a scaredy cat when it comes to Halloween, unless you are a large cat like you will find at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Watch as Ike Wever joins Good Day NWA with details on an event a Halloween event for the entire family.

Turpentine Creek provides refuge for abandoned, abused, and neglected “Big Cats” with emphasis on Tigers, Lions, Leopards, and Cougars.

On Friday, October 25 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. the refuge is offering a one of a kind experience to see the facility in Eureka Springs at night at the 24th Annual Howl-O-Ween. The event will feature costume contests, games, giveaways, hayrides and more. See cost of admission below.

$20 – adults (20-64 years old)
$15 – teenagers (13-19 years old)
$10 – children (4-12 years old; seniors (65+ years); active/veteran military)
Free – 3 years old and younger

For more on Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss