Good Day NWA: Turpentine Creek Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular

You don’t have to be a scaredy cat when it comes to Halloween, unless you are a large cat like you will find at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Watch as Ike Wever joins Good Day NWA with details on an event a Halloween event for the entire family.

Turpentine Creek provides refuge for abandoned, abused, and neglected “Big Cats” with emphasis on Tigers, Lions, Leopards, and Cougars.

On Friday, October 25 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. the refuge is offering a one of a kind experience to see the facility in Eureka Springs at night at the 24th Annual Howl-O-Ween. The event will feature costume contests, games, giveaways, hayrides and more. See cost of admission below.

$20 – adults (20-64 years old)

$15 – teenagers (13-19 years old)

$10 – children (4-12 years old; seniors (65+ years); active/veteran military)

Free – 3 years old and younger

For more on Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, click here.