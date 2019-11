We want to get you in the spirit of giving and we have the purrrr-fect way for you to do that.

Watch as Ike Wever from Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge joins Jaclyn & Jason details on how you can contribute to the mission of the refuge. He also fills us in on how the refuge is incentivizing financial support that is donated on Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2019).

For more information about Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, click here. For additional details about Giving Tuesday, click here.