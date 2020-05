Watch as Good Day NWA video chats with Emily McCormack from Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

There are multiple way that you can support the refuge and help them celebrate their 28th Anniversary.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Tuesday, May 5

All Day Event

Online Auction Items: Paw-Paintings Animal Toys Gift Certificates



For more information about the refuge and how you can support them in their missin, click here.